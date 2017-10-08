Honor Flight Vets and ballroom dancers teaming up for dance event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In less than two weeks, the Fort Wayne Ballroom Company and veterans will pair up and put on their dancing shoes. They’ll take the floor at Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Centerand it’s sure to be a dazzling performance.

The event is called Dancing with the Heroes and it’s all to raise money for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, a chapter of the Honor Flight Network. It’s on October 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Veterans from different wars and branches of service will be dancing with The Fort Wayne Ballroom Company professional instructors with instruction donated by the business.

In Dancing with the Heroes, expect to see performances of all ages spanning many styles of dance. Whether attendees love dancing, are inspired to help, or want to show appreciation of those who have served our country, Dancing with the Heroes will entertain, tug at heart strings, and help create services for the veterans.

Individual tickets are $130 dollars and can be purchased by contacting Honor Flight. To purchase tickets as a part of a particular dancer’s fundraising, purchase them on their dancer pages on the Dancing with the Heroes website. If contacting Honor Flight directly to purchase tickets, please specify which dancer you wish to support with your ticket purchase.

The event organizers have a goal of raising $100,000.

Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices by flying them to Washington D.C. to reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to WWII survivors along with other veterans who are terminally ill. All flights are free of charge for the veterans being honored.

The flights are funded by community donations from generous individuals, corporations, foundations, and other groups who wish to be an important part of honoring these heroes. The cost is also defrayed in part by Honor Flight volunteer “guardians,” who make a substantial donation in order to honor veterans in a very personal way, escorting them and being there to help as needed throughout the day.