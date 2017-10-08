Fort Wayne punk, funk band covers Johnny Cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young, hungry, raw and bouncing is how Fort Wayne rock band Overseas Love Crisis describes themselves. People can experience their punk and funk style themselves at local venues as they perform their new album, “Peruvian.”

Vocalist Chase Keen, drummer Ben Schnitz, guitarist Brett Welch and bass player Blake Jones make up the crew.

The band formed in August 2015, solidifying its lineup a few months later in November. Overseas Love Crisis, better known as OLC, released its first demo tape in March of 2016 and released its first full feature EP, ‘Letters Lost,’ in October of 2016.

The band began touring regionally beginning in early 2017, and follow-up CD, ‘Peruvian,’ was released in April of 2017. The album is an acoustic re-recording of OLC’s original demo disc.

‘Letters Lost’ is available for purchase and download on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and many other streaming services.

One of their current crowd favorites is their cover of Johnny Cash’s ‘Folsom Prison Blues.’

You can also follow the band at overseaslovecrisis.com and on Instagram @olcftwayne.

Their next show is at the Brass Rail Monday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8. Visit their website to buy tickets.