Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo closing for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another season at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is coming to a close.

The zoo will end its 2017 regular season Sunday evening after a day full of fun. It’s the final day to see all of the animals on display during regular hours.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before closing up shop for the year. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

Throughout October people can still enjoy the zoo during the Wild Zoo Halloween days each weekend. Kids and their families can trick or treat throughout the zoo, navigate a mini maze, pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, and much more.

You can check out the Wild Zoo Halloween from noon to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

October 13-15

October 20-22

October 27-29

It was another successful season for the children’s zoo as several new animals joined the regular fan favorites.

Now the leaders and staff look to next year as they prepare for the off-season.

One project set to kick off next month is an overhaul of Monkey Island and the otter exhibit. The zoo’s plans call for making its Monkey Island visible near the front gates so visitors can immediately connect with the animals. The new otters exhibit will be triple its current size and add an underwater viewing area.

Construction is set to begin Nov. 1 and will be complete by the 2019 season.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says it’s excited to take on another year of growth and changes.