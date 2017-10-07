Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money, awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Alzheimer’s Association hosted its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Parkview Field Saturday.

The event attracted around 1,500 participants.

Walkers could enjoy the afternoon weather and learn about the disease. The event raised $185,000 for Alzheimer’s research, care, and support for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Last year, nationwide events raised more than $82 million.

In Fort Wayne, participants honored those affect by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony.

NewsChannel 15’s Terra Brantley was the event’s emcee.