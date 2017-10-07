Shepherd’s House seeking $500k in donations to stay afloat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the United States Department of Veterans Affairs rejected the Shepherd’s House for a grant earlier this year, the organization lost 80 percent of their funding. It left them them crippled and with no answers, but with new community donors starting to roll in, hope is on the horizon.

Saturday, the organization showed off their transitional housing and rehab programs to the public in an open house. They’re hoping donors will help them raise $500,000 to stay running.

“This home takes care of and takes in homeless vets that wouldn’t have any other place to go,” said board member Jane Surbeck. “They get them clean and sober and they’re able to go out in the community and become productive citizens and that takes money to do that.”

For the time being, Shepherd’s House can stay afloat until at least September of next year. That’s thanks in part to a donation from Ruoff Home Mortgage, who gave them $50,000 on September 13.

“When you think of Americans that have made the sacrifices that our veterans have made on our behalf, it’s pretty hard not to feel compelled to want to get involved and show our support,” said Ruoff’s owner, Mark Music.

Shepherd’s House co-founder Barbara Cox is waiting for a full explanation from the V.A. as to why they rejected their $496,000 grant, one they had been getting since 2009. All she knows is the department changed the criteria to receive the grant. She explained that the grant now leans towards veterans organizations that are more geared towards “housing-first” instead of “rehab-first” but she’s not content with that reasoning and awaits to hear more.

Cox has faith the organization will be around for years to come.

“We literally walk through the fire,” she said. “Seriously. And all of the veterans in this house walk through it with us. None of us knew how things would work out but we stood in faith that God would move and keep us open and he sure did with wonderful people behind us.”

For more information on how to donate, visit the Shepherd’s House website.