One man dead after crash on State Road 26

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- One man is dead after a two vehicle crash at 5:52 a.m. Saturday Oct. 7. on Sr. 26, about a half mile west of Sr. 13.

The the Grant County Sheriff’s Department says a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Joseph Werner, a 21-year-old from Kokomo, was traveling east on Sr. 26 and drove left of center.

His car then struck a 2011 Ford Focus that was traveling west on Sr. 26. Rick L Hodson, 63-years-old from Marion, was the driver of the Focus. Hodson died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Alcohol or drugs don’t believe to be involved, however toxicology results are pending.