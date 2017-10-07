October labeled as “party month” at the Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For people in Fort Wayne, the Embassy Theater has long been a “go-to” for top-notch music and performances. New shows are constantly coming to the Embassy and it can be hard to keep track of everything that’s going on.

To preview some of the events John Hughey from the Embassy joined First News.

He described October as Halloween month at the Embassy. Here Come the Mummies is performing as part of downtown Fright Night. The Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra is going to open for this national act.

Black Violin is doing a student matinee and we have 2,400 local students attending. Plus, they are doing a master class for string students that will then get to perform on stage at the concert.

Bret Michaels: The Party Starts Now Tour will be on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

British illusionists Champions of Magic will bring their thrilling show to Fort Wayne. The Champions of Magic tour will perform at the Embassy Theatre on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The tour features five illusionists who perform mind reading, close-up magic and large-scale illusions. They have been featured on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, CNN’s ‘A Quest For Magic’ and NBC’s ‘Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon.

Tickets are on sale now by phone at (260) 424-5665 or online.