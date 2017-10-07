Oak Hill Farm preps for largest fundraiser of the year

Roanoke, Ind. (WANE) – Helping children with challenges is the mission of the Oak Hill Farm horse therapy center in Roanoke. In just a few days, the organization will hold its annual fundraiser. Caroline Norton, a parent of an Oak Hill Farm student, joined First News to tell more about it.

Oak Hill Farm is a horse stable that provides therapy to special needs children with horses. The stable is having its largest fundraiser Sunday, October 8th. Oak Hill is 100% operated with donations and volunteers. Money from the event will go to purchase new equipment for students and care for horses.

The event features a Cross Country 5K, Family Run/Walk, horse show, raffle, silent auction, hay ride and more. Race registration starts at 12 p.m. The Run/walk starts at 1 p.m. Activities will follow the run/walk.

To register and find more information at here.