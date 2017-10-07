Hotel Tango shakes things up with HT2 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been to Indianapolis, you may have heard of Hotel Tango and their craft cocktails. Well, they’re shaking things up in Fort Wayne with the addition of HT2.

The cocktail lounge is a recent addition to the city’s southwest side. Nick Ladig joined First News to shake and stir things up.

Hotel Tango was opened by Travis Barnes and his wife Hilary. The name “Hotel Tango” reflects Barne’s military roots. Using the NATO phonetic alphabet, Hilary and Travis have their first letters of their name expressed by “Hotel” and “Tango.”

In 2016, Ladig decided he would combine his passion for the beverage world with his vision to open a drinking establishment in an area of Fort Wayne thirsting for a new food and beverage concept. With their long standing friendship, it only made sense to emulate Hotel Tango’s well-established and successful tasting room in Indy. HT2 was born as a result.

HT2 is a craft cocktail lounge featuring Hotel Tango spirits while offering a few neighborhood staples and high quality snacks

