Garth Brooks surprises couple with special moment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman that has gone to six Garth Brooks concerts with her now fiance experienced a night the two will definitely never forget. Olivia DiFilippo and Adam Salzman live in Indianapolis and decided they had a special sign to make for Thursday’s concert.

The engaged couple made a sign that read ‘Help Us Choose Our Garth Wedding Song.’ At the end of the show, the sold out Banker’s Life Fieldhouse grew silent as Brooks called the couple out.

Brooks talked to the two for awhile in what DiFilippo described as a surreal moment. After discussion options, he decided on “To Make You Feel My Love.”

The surprise didn’t end there. Brooks announced they were recording a live concert album and the couple would receive a personal cut of the song performed for them to use as their wedding song.

Now, DiFilippo and Salzman have their song picked and a personal recording of it on a night they’ll always remember.

The two get married June 24th in Fort Wayne. Brooks asked if he was invited and the two joked saying his invitation was in the mail. At the end of their special moment he congratulated the two and gave his best wishes. The couple woke up to thousands of message and calls from local news stations. They also went to Friday’s concert and plan to go Sunday as well.

They never expected to get so much recognition. They thank Brooks for an unforgettable memory. Although it will be hard to top, it’s likely this was not their last Garth Brooks show together.