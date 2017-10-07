Fire captain death, Vegas shooting noted at annual memorial service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County firefighters, family members, friends and community leaders gathered at the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial on Wells Street Saturday morning.

The ceremony included the posting of colors, National Anthem performed by Councilman Tom Didier, remarks by FWFD Chief Eric Lahey, Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters President Jeremy Bush, prayers led by the department chaplain and Amazing Grace performed by a bagpiper.

In maybe the most emotional part of the ceremony, family members and/or fire department representatives placed a rose on a table for each fallen firefighter. A helmet, medal and plaque also sat on display.

A Garrison Flag was raised along the side of Wells Street as part of the ceremony.

There are plans in place to add Fort Wayne Fire Captain Eric Balliet’s name to the memorial next year.