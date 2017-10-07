Duffus, Goetz lead Carroll to sweep at cross country sectional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dominating might be an understatement.

Zoe Duffus led the Carroll girls cross country team across the line for the victory. Her teammates were in 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place as well. The Chargers obviously took the team title while Homestead finished in second place and Bishop Dwenger in third.

For the boys, Carroll’s Connor Goetz outraced Concordia Lutheran’s Reece Gibson down the final stretch and to the line for the win. The Chargers also took the victory overall with Homestead taking runner-up and Snider in third.

The regional races take place next Saturday (10/14) at West Noble.

Northrop Sectional XC – Girls Results

Northrop Sectional XC – Boys Results