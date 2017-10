FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite injuries to quarterback Nick Ferrer (who got the wind knocked out of him) and wide receiver Rocky James, the defense came up clutch for No. 1 St. Francis in the victory over No. 20 Concordia, 35-18.

James left the game in the first half after hyperextended his knee. Sources say the injury is not significant.

St. Francis’ Spencer Cowherd made the huge hit on the unsuspecting Concordia wide receiver and Ryan Johnson picked up the fumble and ran in for the score.

Spencer Cowherd with the FEROCIOUS hit (scoop & score) that sealed the game for @USF_Football, 35-18 #OUCH 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/oEBlF6mJuk — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 7, 2017