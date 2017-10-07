Covers for a Cause rocks out to benefit young musicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some of Fort Wayne’s finest musicians will perform next week as part of a celebration centered on the release of the album – Covers for a Cause ’17. The album was recorded to benefit ‘B Instrumental,’ which is an initiative by Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation. It provides instruments, technology, and training to young musicians.

Thad Tegtmeyer joined First News to talk about the event.

The long list of performers includes:Kat Bowser; The Fierce Invalids; Unlikely Alibi; Moser Woods, featuring Maree; APQ Harmonic, featuring Sunny Taylor; Brian Lemert; Nick D’Virgilio; and Carolyn Martin.

These are some of Fort Wayne’s finest musicians performing Led Zeppelin classics in this celebration of the Covers for a Cause ’17 album release.

All proceeds go to B Instrumental.

Admission is just $5 per person at the door on day of the show. The Covers for a Cause ’17 double vinyl album, including a digital download, will be available for sale at the concert for a special discounted price of $15 (regularly priced at $20).

The Sweetwater Performance Pavilion is a covered outdoor music venue, located on the south end of the Sweetwater campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Features of the venue include: custom-designed, state-of-the-art sound system, free on-site parking, air-conditioned on-site restrooms. Food, soft drinks, beer, and wine will all be available for purchase.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation is legally separate from FWCS and is recognized by the IRS as exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Its purpose is to generate and distribute financial resources to and for FWCS in support of its Mission and Vision.

Covers for a Cause will be October 14th at 2 p.m. For more information click here.