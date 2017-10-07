Bus driver faces charges for Bloomington triple-fatal crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a bus that slammed into a stopped minivan near Bloomington, killing three people, had drugs in his system.

Indiana State Police arrested 46-year-old Brian L. Hodges of New Albany on Friday on eight counts, including three of reckless homicide.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a blood test showed Hodges had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system. It says he was traveling 65 mph in a 30 mph zone.

After the July 22 crash, Hodges told deputies he was looking down, trying to kick away ice, before he looked up and saw the minivan stopped for a lane closure on the Indiana 37 Business Route just north of Bloomington.

Killed were 54-year-old Rose Pettus, 30-year-old Shante Lewis and 29-year-old Orlando Lewis Jr. of Greenwood, Indiana.

