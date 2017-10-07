50 men cook to benefit KC Riley Kids Fund

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds gathered at the Warsaw Airport Saturday for “50 Men Who Cook.”

The event raised money for the KC Riley Kids Fund. The fund helps support children through Kosciusko County and the Riley Children’s Hospital.

50 “well-known” men cooked up a variety of dishes for guests to sample and enjoy. VIP tickets to the event enabled ticket holders to get a 30 minute head start to lot, plan, and decide 20 samples to try before anyone else.

The event featured food, music, a beer garden, and other entertainment.

NewsChannel 15 Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn strapped on the WANE-TV apron and made a buffalo chicken dip.