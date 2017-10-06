The News-Sentinel afternoon print edition ends Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The staff at The News-Sentinel prepared for the paper’s final edition Friday which will be marked with a commemorative issue Saturday.

“Times are changing and The News-Sentinel is going to keep up with those changes,” President/CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers Michael Christman said.

The paper, more than 180 years old, will transition to a digital format Monday with inserts included in The Journal-Gazette.

“Traditional readers, somebody like myself, on the print side, still gets the conservative view point, plus gets the great coverage that the J.G. provides,” Christman explained.

The move will be marked with a special edition of the paper, come Saturday.

“Our staff has been working diligently putting together a 64 page, separate edition of the memories and historical pieces,” Christman added.

Some of the history re-lived in the pages include the Saint Mary’s church fire from 1993 with the iconic photos of the steeple after lightning struck. There’s also President Bush’s victory after the decision in Florida and flashbacks to war times. The “Great Flood” is also featured. Columnists comment on the newspaper industry and there are “then and now” photo comparisons.

Despite the look back, the Sentinel staff is very much looking forward.

“The News-Sentinel is a great newspaper. We’ll continue to be a great voice and part of Fort Wayne,” Christman said.