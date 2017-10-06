Police pursuit ends with crash, suspect in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police captured a man who sped away from police, crashed into a parked vehicle, and then ran off on foot.

The entire ordeal started shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang Unit spotted what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, according to police.

Police followed the suspect in a car who started driving recklessly. They attempted to stop the car but the suspect took off. After a short pursuit the suspect violently slammed into a parked car in the 400 block of Butler Street between Fairfield Avenue and Hoagland Avenue. The suspect exited the car and ran north between several houses before officers eventually caught up with him a one block away on Williams Street. The man was taken into custody.

Fort Wayne police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 the suspect also has a warrant for a parole violation.

Police have yet to release the name of the man. They have not said what charges the man might face.

Officers on scene said the suspect suffered minor injuries.

Inside the suspect’s car police found what they believed to be narcotics.

Two other vehicles on Butler Street were also damaged in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.