Police find weed, mushrooms, THC wax in raid; 4 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police took down an apparent drug dealing operation with the arrest of four people following a raid Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotic’s division and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a home at 3615 Brentwood Ave. Detectives had received a tip that a man was dealing marijuana and cocaine out of the single-story home, according to a news release from the police department.

At the home, police found three men inside, along with 8 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of THC wax, .9 grams Oxycodone, 9.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 1.4 grams of Suboxone, along with $1,775 in cash, the release said.

Police arrested:

Daniel I. Tatum, 39, on charges of Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic, Dealing in Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Dealing in Marijuana/Hashish.

Johnny H. Gonzalez, 21, on charges of Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Dealing in Marijuana/Hashish.

Mario R. Perez, 21, on a charge of Frequenting a Common Nuisance.

Police also arrested 56-year-old Amy Mendez on charges of Dealing in Cocaine or Narcotic, Dealing in Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Dealing in Marijuana/Hashish. She was found at a different location and brought in for questioning, the release said.

All four suspects lived at the Brentwood Avenue home, police said.