Indiana police wrongly cite retailers for cannabis extract

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Excise Police have continued citing retailers selling a cannabis extract after saying they’d stop confiscating the product.

The Indianapolis Star reports the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission announced the moratorium on cannabidiol confiscations Aug. 12. Records show that excise police have cited at least two stores for potential violations for selling the product.

Lawmakers passed legislation in April allowing certain patients with treatment-resistant epilepsy to use cannabidiol.

Excise police began cracking down on the product in May, believing the new law made the possession of cannabidiol for other purposes a crime.

Some lawmakers say the substance was already legal under a 2014 law. State officials said confiscations would stop until the matter was examined legally.

An agency spokeswoman says the citations were issued in error and have been withdrawn.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

