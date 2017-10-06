Indiana man sitting on tracks is killed by commuter train

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana transit police are investigating the death of a man who was sitting on rail tracks when he was struck by a South Shore passenger train.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District that runs the commuter line says 57-year-old L.B. Steward died Thursday night when a South Shore train traveling from Chicago to Michigan City struck him.

District Police Chief Bob Byrd says witnesses told officers Steward was sitting on the tracks as the eastbound train approached. The witnesses said they yelled at Steward to get off the tracks, but he didn’t react.

Byrd tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that the circumstances leading up to the Michigan City man’s death remain under investigation.

The fatal accident delayed the train involved and three other South Shore trains.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.