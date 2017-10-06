Free Friday | Things you can do this weekend

Here are some free events you can do this weekend!!

Free Outdoor Showing of BeetleJuice

3410 N. Anthony Blvd.

Sweets So Geek

Saturday 6-10 p.m.

You can catch a Free Outdoor Movie! Beetle juice will be playing at sweets so geek tomorrow. The movie starts after sundown around 7-30. But you can grab fun treats and drinks starting at 6. Make sure to bring your own chairs, blankets, and hoodies.

East State Village Fall Festival

1130 E. State Blvd.

Saturday 2-5 p.m.

Music, food, kids games

Head to State Boulevard for an afternoon of food, family-friendly activities, and music.

Acme Bar, The Rib Room and Caliente will be there serving grub. There will aslo be a bounce house, face painting and balloon twisting…. and It’s all free. It’s sponsored by Three Rivers Federal credit union. The fun runs from two to five.

First Indoor Market

216 W. Douglas Ave.

Ft. Wayne Farmers Market

Saturday 9-1 p.m.

Fort wayne farmers market heads indoors under the cover of Parkview Field. There you’ll find many of your favorite vendors from the summer markets, indoors! Plenty of fresh produce and meats, baked goods and beverages, body products and crafts and more! That’s from 9-1

Safety Village Halloween Bash

1270 Phoenix Pkwy S.

Saturday 12-3 p.m.

hosted by FWPD

Come celebrate Halloween at Safety Village! Join the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Fort Wayne Police Department for the 2nd annual Halloween Bash on Saturday from Noon to 3. Bring the family to enjoy free food, games, trick or treating, and so much more. Don’t forget to wear your favorite costume!

Guided Hike

600 Lindenwood Ave

Lindenwood nature preserve

Saturday 10 a.m-11 a.m.

Another guided nature hike is taking place at Lindenwood nature preserve. It’s an opportunity to learn about the world around us. The hike starts at 10 a.m. Participants can gather in the parking lot. Comfortable shoes, water and a jacket would be a good idea. The walk will end around 11.