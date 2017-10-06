Evangelist Billy Graham’s grandson Will Graham holds Fort Wayne celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) ” I asked Jesus to come into my life when I was six years old.” That’s what evangelist Will Graham told News Channel 15’s Terra Brantley during an interview at the WANE-TV studio. Graham is in the city for the Greater Fort Wayne Celebration With Will Graham that will feature free concerts from Christian artists and inspirational messages from Graham. “Every night I”m going to preach, every morning I’m going to preach. We’ll have a great program. We’re going to have great music for the whole family and it’s all free.” said Graham.

The Greater Fort Wayne Celebration With Will Graham is an outreach project of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Volunteers from approximately 150 area churches worked together to organize the event in Fort Wayne. It is a family-focused event that holds something for children too. “Saturday morning we’re going to have a children’s event. This is geared more towards children. We’ll have bounce houses, those types of things and a kids program called KidzFest that will talk about the gospel,” said Graham. During the KidzFest, area children will participate in the KidszChoir and local actors will perform.

William Franklin Graham IV (Will) is the third generation of Grahams to preach the gospel from Jesus Christ under the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He is the grandson of Billy Graham and the oldest son of Franklin Graham. His wife and two children support his ministry. “I’m grateful God gave me an opportunity to work with my grandfather and my father in serving the ministry.”

The Greater Fort Wayne Celebration is one of many outreach events Graham has held in 2017. Earlier this year, he spoke in Pachuca, Mexico and in May he held an event in Dothan, Alabama. After his Fort Wayne engagement he’ll leave to headline celebrations in Romania and Canada.

Organizers are inviting the community to The Greater Fort Wayne Celebration With Will Graham. It will be held Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 8 at 4 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center. A different Christian artist will headline each day. Phil Wickham and Aaron Shust will perform Friday. The Afters, Jimi Cravity and Aaron Shust will take the stage Saturday and Cravity and Shust will return to wrap up the event Sunday. Admission is free and no tickets are required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.