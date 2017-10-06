Cows killed after fire rips through Amish barn near Grabill

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – At least two cows were killed after fire ripped through an Amish barn outside of Grabill late Thursday night, according to Northeast Fire officials.

The fire was reported in the 11400 block of Witmer Road shortly before 11 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames.

Several departments were dispatched to provide additional water and manpower, according to officials.

Firefighters said several pigs were saved from the barn as were a few cows. At least two cows, however, did not make it out.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.