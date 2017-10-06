Caregiver accused of stealing more than $51K from man she was appointed to take care of

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) A woman who served as a court appointed guardian for a man suffering from declining mental and physical health is accused of stealing more than $51,000 from him.

Michelle Lynn Alexander, 45, of Reading, Michigan was appointed guardian of the then 59-year-old Kendallville man in August of 2015 according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

A four month long investigation that began in May of this year following an audit of the man’s finances determined that between October of 2015 and December of 2015, Alexander accessed the man’s bank account and used his disability checks for her own use.

The audit was conducted due to a lack of communication from Alexander after in May of 2016 she transferred the man to a mental health facility in Jay County, resulting in a new guardian being appointed. The audit turned up finance discrepancies and that’s when a state police detective was contacted.

Alexander turned herself into the Noble County Jail on September 24 and has since been released on bond.