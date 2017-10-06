10/6 Highlight Zone – Week Eight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider’s Jack James knocked a 23-yard field goal off the upright and through with seven seconds left as Snider completed an amazing comeback to best Bishop Dwenger 34-31 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline week eight of the prep football season and clinch the SAC’s Victory Bell for the Panthers!

Bishop Dwenger built a 21-0 lead on a TD run from T.J. Tippmann early in the second quarter, but a 1-yard TD from Christian Covington, a pick six by Dalston Duff, and a 75-yard punt return for a score by Ethan Hoover knotted the game 21-all at halftime.

A Drew McCrady TD reception from Michael Haupert gave Snider its first lead in the third quarter, but a field goal by Dwenger cut the Panther lead to 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

James would connect on a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter make it 31-24, but Patrick O’Keefe would hit Tommy Steele for a 26-yard TD to knot the game at 31. James’ second field goal of the night earned Snider the win as the 6A no. 2 Panthers improved to 8-0 and won their third SAC title in the last 4 seasons.

At Walters Stadium Homestead improved to 7-1 on the season as the Spartans shook off a slow start to beat Wayne 35-6. Jake Archbold carried 8 times for 31 yards and 2 TDs to lead Homestead while Wayne’s Bailey Salary booted two field goals, including one from 41 yards out in the second quarter.

At Zollner Stadium Carroll’s Jack Miguel was 19-for-39 for 307 yards and 3 TDs as the Chargers beat Concordia 42-21. Jonathan Becker hauled in 7 receptions for 114 yards and a TD while Justin Becker added 7 receptions for 157 yards and 2 TDs. Cam Shank rushed 19 times for 81 yards and 2 TDs for the Chargers. Preston Kerlegrand paced the Cadets with 22 carries for 137 yards and a TD while Kamari Anderson-Drew caught two passes for 183 yards and a TD.