FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For whom the victory bell tolls. It’s Snider – again.

Despite trailing 21-0 in the first half against Bishop Dwenger, the Panthers come back to beat the Saints to clinch the SAC conference title on Friday night, 34-31. This is back-to-back conference championships and their third in four seasons.

Kicker Jack James made a kick with 7 seconds left to clinch the game.