Water spewing from Ardmore Avenue shoulder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A water main burst in southern Fort Wayne and a geyser is shooting water high into the air.

City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said a 12-inch water main broke around 4:15 p.m. at 6614 Ardmore Avenue, near Limestone Drive and just north of Lower Huntington Road. Video shared to NewsChannel 15 shows water shooting 35 feet high and over Ardmore Avenue and onto a lot across the roadway.

Suarez said the water was impacting the west side of the road, in the right of way of traffic. Once the water recedes, that lane should be be re-opened, he said.

Ten City Utilities customers are impacted by the break, Suarez said. A city crew is working to repair the break.