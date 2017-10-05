Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday in downtown Fort Wayne.

Hundreds are expected to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual awareness walk, with registration at 10 a.m. and the walk set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Field. NewsChannel 15 morning anchor Terra Brantley will emcee the event.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. Participants will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services, and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the Promise Garden ceremony.

More than $82.4 million has been raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Last year, the Fort Wayne Walk raised nearly $190,000.

Registration for the walk is free. You can start a team at alz.org/walk, or by calling (800) 272-3900.