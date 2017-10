FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Something will have to give on Saturday afternoon as two undefeated teams clash at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium when no. 1 Saint Francis hosts 20th-ranked Concordia University at noon.

The Cougars are 5-0 after beating then-no. 8 Marian on the road last week 31-24.

Concordia is 5-0 following a 65-0 win against Lindenwood-Belleville.