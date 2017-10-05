Shipshewana police search for missing man

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Shipshewana are looking for a man after he has gone missing for the second time.

Police said Thursday that Kyle Miller was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Miller suffers from bipolar disease and schizophrenia. Police said that they don’t know where he is or where he might be going.

Kyle Miller is 23-years-old. He was last seen wearing black plaid shorts and a navy blue hoodie with a white undershirt. Miller does have tattoos on his left and right arms, chest and forearms.

This is the second time Miller has been reported missing in the last 3-weeks. He was reported missing on September 18, but was later located and reunited with his family.

If you have any information on Kyle Miller, contact the Shipshewana Police Department by calling 260-768-4310 or the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491.