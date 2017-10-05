Sen. Todd Young to talk tax reform, more with WANE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana will discuss the Republican Party’s tax reform agenda in Fort Wayne on Friday.

Young will visit WANE-TV’s First News Friday morning to talk about the GOP’s tax overhaul plan, the party’s top political priority. Last week, after President Donald Trump unveiled his tax reform plan in Indianapolis, Young said, “For the first time in 30 years, the prospects for a simpler tax code that lowers taxes for the working class and provides relief for small business owners looks good.”

Young said Trump’s $5 trillion plan would boost the economy and increase the take-home pay of every Hoosier. As it stands, Trump’s package would cut taxes for corporations and potentially for individuals, simplify the tax system and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans would boost the economy and increase the take-home pay of every Hoosier.

In addition to tax reform, Young is also expected to touch on topics like health care, the opioid crisis and more in his First News conversation with NewsChannel 15 weekend anchor Rod Hissong.

Can’t make it in front of a television? You can watch the interview live on wane.com.