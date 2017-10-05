Judge tosses lawsuit by Jared Fogle’s ex-wife against Subway

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) – An Indiana judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle’s ex-wife against the fast-food chain.

The Boone County judge dismissed Kathleen McLaughlin’s suit Tuesday, citing a “lack of personal jurisdiction.” His order says the Subway entities McLaughlin sued have principal business operations outside Indiana and were formed in Connecticut and Florida.

The judge heard arguments last month in Subway’s bid to have the suit dismissed.

McLaughlin alleged Subway officials knew of Fogle’s sexual interest in children but continued promoting him as its spokesman. The couple divorced in 2015 after Fogle pleaded guilty to trading in child pornography and paying for sex with underage girls. He’s serving a 15-year sentence.

The Indiana man became Subway’s spokesman after losing 200 pounds (90 kilograms), partly by eating Subway sandwiches.