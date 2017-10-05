ISP: Noble County Jail inmate dies

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police said an inmate in the Noble County Jail died Wednesday night.

According to investigators, confinement officers were conducting routine inspections of cells around 8:30 p.m. when they found Markus N. Middleton, 23, Albion, unconscious and unresponsive.

Officers entered the cell and started live-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to a statement from ISP.

Middleton was pronounced dead by paramedics.

State police said Middleton had been incarcerated at the jail since Sept. 11. He was the only inmate in the cell and foul play is not suspected.

Court records indicate Middleton was in jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing.

The Noble County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine Middleton’s cause and manner of death.

No other details were available.

The incident is under investigation.