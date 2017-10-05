IPFW Alumni Association unveils new name and logo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The IPFW Alumni Association unveiled their new name and logo Thursday night at their annual Mastodon Roast gathering.

They will now be known as the Mastodon Alumni Association.

The new Mastodon Alumni Association is open to anyone who has taken classes on the IPFW campus, regardless of whether their degree is from Indiana University or Purdue University.

It was announced in September that the Office of Advancement partnered with LaBov Marketing Communication and Training to create the new alumni association.

The Mastodon Alumni Association is independent from the Indiana University and Purdue University alumni associations.

Some of the membership benefits include discounted season ticket prices for men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, campus discounts on merchandise, and access to career services.