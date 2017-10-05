Indiana AFL-CIO president re-elected at union’s convention

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Indiana AFL-CIO has been re-elected to a new term leading the 300,000-member labor union organization.
The union says Brett Voorhies was re-elected during its three-day convention that wrapped up Wednesday in Indianapolis. Shawn Christ won election to a full term as the group’s secretary-treasurer.
Voorhies was first elected as the state AFL-CIO leader in 2013 when he defeated then-president Nancy Guyott (GUY’-aht).
That came after Statehouse protests organized by the AFL-CIO in 2011 and 2012 weren’t successful in stopping passage of the state’s right-to-work law by the Republican-dominated Legislature. The law prohibits businesses and unions from reaching agreements that require all workers to pay union dues.
