Huntington North edges rival Homestead on penalty kicks to advance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kodi Douglass, Amaya Sunderman, and 3A no. 19 Huntington North came through in the clutch on Thursday night as the Vikings beat Homestead 3-2 on penalty kicks to advance to the sectional championship match.

After a scoreless first half a shot from Jessica Tanzler deflected off a Huntington North defending and into the back of the net in the 41st minute, giving Homestead a 1-0 lead.

One minute later Huntington North got on the board with a Karmen Koch goal. The Vikings took a 2-1 lead in the 49th minute when Hannah Tillett drove a hard shot into the back of the net for Huntington North.

With four minutes remaining in regulation Tanzler tied the match with her second goal of the night, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

After a scoreless OT, the match would be decided on penalty kicks. Homestead converted their first three shots, but HNHS’s Douglass turned away the Spartans final two attempts. After converting 3 of their first 4 kicks the match came down to HNHS’s fifth and final shooter in Sunderman. She calmly converted her PK, earning the Vikings a 4-3 win in penalty kicks and a 3-2 win overall.

Huntington North now will face Warsaw in the sectional title match at 6 p.m. on Saturday after Warsaw blanked Wayne 6-0 in Thursday’s other sectional semifinal.