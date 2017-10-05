GOTW Preview: Bishop Dwenger at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider is looking to clinch the SAC’s Victory Bell for the second season in a row on Friday – but Bishop Dwenger has other ideas.

The two powerhouse programs clash at Spuller Stadium in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Snider comes in 7-0 on the season and ranked second in the state’s latest 6A poll.

Dwenger is 5-2 and ranked ninth in 4A.

Kick is set for 7 p.m. and WANE-TV will be live with Snider coach Kurt Tippmann at 6 p.m. to preview the game. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. where 17 local games will be featured on Fort Wayne’s longest-running & most-watched sports show!