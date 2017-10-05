‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling admits to possessing child porn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “Glee” actor Mark Salling has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

FILE – In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest “Glee” held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Prosecutors filed a plea agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in which Salling agrees to plead guilty to possession of child pornography in a case filed after investigators found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his laptop in December 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The plea agreement filed Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles states the actor is admitting he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

Prosecutors and Salling have agreed to ask a judge to sentence the actor to a prison term between four to seven years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by restrictions on where he can live.

Salling’s attorney Michael Proctor did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The actor played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy.

 

