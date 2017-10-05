Fort Wayne middle schooler, Ayanna Patterson receives offer from Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This isn’t your typical middle schooler.

Ayanna Patterson doesn’t want to be typical. The 8th grader at Memorial Park Middle School has already received a college basketball scholarship offer from Indiana. The Hoosiers were just the first of many too.

“It’s pretty cool. I’ve never seen like a girl get an offer in 8th grade,” she said.

At 6-feet-tall (and still growing), the 13-year-old spends a lot of time with the basketball in her hands working on all aspects of her game. She is unsure of where she’ll be going to high school.

“I look at Candace Parker, Maya Moore,” Patterson said. “I think how they’re tall but can also stay out on the wing and dribble. They move around the court and don’t just stay at center.”

Ayanna says she needs to still work on her shooting while her ball handling ability is something she takes pride in.

“She’s an all-around basketball,” her father said. “I think that she’s very skilled for her age. She’s constantly developing. For her height she does some amazing things.”

Her father, Andre, grew up in New York City and play professionally overseas while her mother, Robin, went to Wayne High School here in town and was a standout in track.