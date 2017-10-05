Fans don’t back down from Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour

Related Coverage Photos: Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2017

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Country music star Luke Bryan held a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at his Allen County concert Thursday. Thousands of fans packed Spangler Farms on Tillman Road for Bryan’s Farm Tour.

As early as two that afternoon fans were pulling into Spangler Farms, and the party was beginning.

“We came to see Luke Bryan,” one concertgoer cheered.

“My girlfriend won backstage passes so we’re going to check it out, and have a good time,” Brad Rizor said.

Country music lovers said they’re all family.

“We just walked up and met these people,” Diana Goodwin said. “Everything is great. The weather is great. Everybody here is great.”

It’s that sense of family that encourages them to get out even after a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival left 58 dead.

“You can’t live in fear,” one concertgoer said. “You got to enjoy life.”

“We can’t let one person making a poor choice affect everyone from having a good time, and showing support,” Rizor said.

“This is what we need to be doing as Americans,” Goodwin said. “Getting out in the public, and enjoy everyone’s time together. Showing our unity as one.”

But did these concertgoers think twice about coming Thursday after hearing about Las Vegas?

“Absolutely not. Nope.”

“Absolutely not. No.”

“Of course not!”

This is the third year the Farm Tour has come to Northeast Indiana. There were goals to be met.

“We’re meeting Luke Bryan,” a group of concertgoers insisted.

“Everything is great, we’re all coming together,” another concertgoer said. “We’re making memories.”