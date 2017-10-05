City Councilman John Crawford considering mayoral campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council At-Large John Crawford is looking for public input on whether he should run for mayor in 2019. He is putting an ad in the newspaper Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday posing the question and requesting feedback.

“I will definitely run for something,” Crawford said of 2019. Whether that will be mayor or city council is still up in the air and will depend on the feedback he gets.

Crawford, a Republican, has been a city councilman since 1995.

NewsChannel 15 will publish a full interview with the councilman later today.