A Fort Wayne company offers to transport Vegas victims for free

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Company is working with the families of victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre. Eagle’s Wings Air (EWA) is waiving the cost to transport the remains of victims home as a result of the tragedy.

Nearly 60 people are dead and 500 were wounded after a man opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. According to police the gunman, who has been identified as Stephen Paddock, killed himself in his hotel room.

EWA is the only business in the United States that works with funeral homes and major air carriers to ensure the safe and timely transport of human remains.

The company has been working closely with the major airlines since Monday morning to arrange the transportation of victims’ bodies back home to loved ones for burial and closure.

Frank Kaiser, President of EWA, said it would typically cost at least $500 to transport a body domestically and at least $1,000 internationally.

Kaiser, who worked in the airline industry for 20 years, started the company with David McComb, who is the former owner and operator of D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Homes. The company has transported more than 100,000 human remains since 2007.

This is not the first time EWA has partnered with airlines in a tragic situation. The company offered to remove the Boston Bomber from the United States at no cost to the taxpayers of Boston. They also offered assistance for the victims of the Sandy Hook Massacre in Connecticut in 2012 and the Pulse Night Club Shooting in Orlando in 2016.