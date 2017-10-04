Tucson assigns defenseman Ryan Culkin to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that defenseman Ryan Culkin has been assigned to Fort Wayne by Tucson of the AHL. The Komets also announced that forward Marco Roy has signed a tryout agreement and has been added to the preseason roster.

Culkin, 23, made his pro debut in 2014-15 skating 37 AHL games with the Adirondack Flames. The Montreal, Quebec native split the 2015-16 season between Stockton in the AHL and the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Last season the defenseman dished 11 assists and added a goal for 12 points in 16 ECHL games with Adirondack while adding 19 AHL games with Stockton.

Roy, 22, will be starting his third pro year after 23 AHL games last season with Utica in the AHL and five ECHL games with Alaska. The center made his pro debut in 2015-16 registering five assists and six points in 10 games with Norfolk and adding 42 AHL games with Bakersfield scoring eight goals and 20 points in 42 games.

Also, Fort Wayne forwards Gabriel Desjardins and Dennis Kravchenko and defenseman Cody Sol have been released from their PTO’s at Tucson and have returned to Fort Wayne and the Komets’ training camp.

Three preseason tilts— The Komets have slated three exhibition games including two at home and one on the road. The preseason starts Friday, Oct. 6 with a 6:30pm faceoff at Indy against the Fuel. Saturday, Oct. 7 the Komets host the Fuel at 7:30pm. Monday, Oct. 9 the Kalamazoo Wings visit for a preseason tune-up at 7:30pm.