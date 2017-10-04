Swanigan scores 18 in NBA preseason debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (WANE) – Homestead graduate and former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan made his first impression a good one, as the Trail Blazers rookie scored 18 points in 16 minutes in Portland’s first preseason game of the year.

Swanigan, the 26th pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, went 6-for-10 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from three. He also hit all four of his free throw attempts and tallied six rebounds.

The Blazers lost the game to the Suns and will look for their first win of the preseason on Thursday night against the Raptors.