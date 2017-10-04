Subject of Silver Alert found dead at rest stop

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A missing Evansville man who was the subject of an early Tuesday statewide Silver Alert was found dead at a Clark County rest area.

David Eugene Cox, 81, was found dead around 12:30 p.m., inside a parked car at a rest area off Interstate 65 in Clark County. An attendant working at the rest area found the Sellersburg man in his 1995 white Ford Probe and called police.

Cox was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg, which is about 100 miles south of Indianapolis. Police said in the alert that Cox was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

State police said foul play was not suspected in the death of Cox. No signs of trauma were found.

This investigation is continuing.