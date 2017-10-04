Senate confirms new federal prosecutor for northern Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A new federal prosecutor has been confirmed for 32 counties across northern Indiana.

The U.S. Senate approved Thomas Kirsch II in a voice vote Tuesday as the U.S. attorney for Indiana’s northern district, which covers roughly the northern one-third of the state. President Donald Trump nominated Kirsch in July.

Kirsch is a Schererville resident who’s been a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP in Chicago. He previously was an assistant U.S. attorney for northern Indiana and worked in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy.

Kirsch replaces David Capp, who resigned in March after leading the office since 2007 under President Barack Obama.

The Senate last week confirmed Josh Minkler as the U.S. attorney for the rest of Indiana. Minkler had been the interim U.S. attorney for two years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.