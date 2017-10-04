Police release traffic plan for Luke Bryan concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office released a traffic plan for Thursday’s Luke Bryan concert. This year’s concert will take place at 14317 E. Tillman Rd.

If you’re going to the concert from the west police want you to pick one of two options. The first is to take U.S. 30 to Southbound Franke Road to Tillman Road. The other option is to take I-469 to the Tillman Road exit.

If you’re arriving from the east, police want you to take U.S. 30 to southbound Webster Road to Tillman Road.

Leaving the concert westbound you will need to take Tillman Road to I-469. If you’re leaving eastbound, take Tillman Road to Webster Road then to U.S. 30.

Designated pick-up after the show will be between parking gate two and three. There will be a marked off area near the roadway.