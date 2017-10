FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The area’s highest ranked teams will meet in the regional title match as no. 4 Homestead and no. 6 Leo swept their opponent during Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

Homestead defeated Bishop Dwenger 5-0 behind a 6-0, 6-0 win at no. 1 singles from David Heiney.

Leo blanked Adams Central 5-0 as Eli Herran won 6-0, 6-0 at no. 1 singles.

The regional title match is set for Wednesday at Carroll at 4:15 p.m.