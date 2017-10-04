Komets add goalie Michael Houser from Tucson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that goaltender Michael Houser has been assigned to Fort Wayne from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Houser, 25, has been re-assigned to Fort Wayne out of the Tucson training camp. The netminder will be entering his sixth pro year after posting a 22-14-1 record and 2.58 goals-against average in 41 games last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Houser helped the Cyclones to the ECHL semifinals in his rookie season 2012-13 after registering a 17-10-2 record and 2.55 goals-against average in 29 regular season appearances. He made his AHL debut appearing in 28 games with San Antonio during 2013-14 and added 12 ECHL games with Cincinnati.

Houser spent the entire 2014-15 season in the AHL with San Antonio going 19-9-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average.

The goalie split 2015-16 between Ontario in the AHL and the ECHL’s Manchester Monarchs.

Entering 2017-18, Houser has ECHL career totals of 54-34-8, 2.56 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 98 regular season appearances.

The Youngstown, Ohio native has posted a 32-26-5 record, 2.88 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 72 career AHL games.